Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: Net profit up by 28% to 500.35 crore

Q1 result: IOB's net NPA reduced significantly in one year

The Chennai-based government bank has done tremendous improvement in terms of reducing its non performing assets.In the previous quarter, bank's NPA eased to 1.83 per cent. It has further eased to 1.44 per cent in the quarter under review. Whereas, IOB's net NPA stood at 2.43 per cent in the year ago period. Company's capital adequacy ratio increased to 16.56% in Q1FY24 against to 14.79% in the year ago period.