New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI)- State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday posted a 24 per cent surge in net profit to ₹777 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹625 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to ₹8,484 crore during the quarter under review against ₹6,935 crore in the same period last year, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of ₹6,851 crore during the quarter compared to ₹5,821 crore in the year-ago period.

With regard to asset quality, the bank was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 2.72 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 4.74 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.47 per cent from 0.68 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined significantly to ₹71 crore compared to ₹1,121 crore earmarked in the same quarter of FY24.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 97.06 per cent as of September 30, 2024.