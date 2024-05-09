Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises record 24% to ₹808 crore
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a 24% increase in net profit to ₹808 crore, the highest-ever quarterly profit, for the quarter ended March 31, against ₹650 crore in the same quarter last year.
