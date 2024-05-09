Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises record 24% to 808 crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises record 24% to ₹808 crore

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a 24% increase in net profit to 808 crore, the highest-ever quarterly profit, for the quarter ended March 31, against 650 crore in the same quarter last year.

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: The operating profit rose to 1,961 crore from 1,882 crore year-over-year

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday said the company reported a 24% increase in net profit to 808 crore—the highest-ever quarterly profit—for the quarter ended March 31, against 650 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated net profit grew to 2,665.66 crore from 2,103.99 crore a year ago. The operating profit rose to 1,961 crore from 1,882 crore year-over-year.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review went up to 9,112.67 crore from 6,630.57 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality also improved, with fewer slippages and higher recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs), the Chennai-headquartered public sector lender said.

“A key highlight of the fiscal year was exceptional control over slippages, with only Rs.1517 crores slippages, accounting for 0.87% of performing advance as on 31.03. 2023. Total recovery recorded at Rs.4,549 crores as of March 31, 2024, improving Gross NPA by more than 50% to 3.10% as against 7.44% as on 31.03.2023," the IOC filing read.

The interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, improved to Rs.6,629 crores, reflecting a significant growth trajectory from Rs.5,192 crores. The net interest margin strengthened to 3.28% compared to 2.93% as on March 31, 2023.

IOB's total business surged to Rs.5,04,923 crores as of March 31, 2024, with an impressive growth in Current Account Savings Account (CASA) by 43.90%.

The Chennai-headquartered public sector lender plans to open 88 new branches throughout the year, furthering its reach and accessibility to customers.

