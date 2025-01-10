Indian power company CESC's Q3 profit falls amid higher tax expenses

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's CESC, a power generation and distribution company, reported a fall in third-quarter profit on Friday, due to higher tax expenses and lower regulatory income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's consolidated profit fell 5.7% year-on-year to 2.65 billion rupees ($30.8 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Total tax expenses rose 27% to 800 million rupees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regulatory income, which includes adjustments related to fuel cost, purchase of power and other fixed costs, fell to 3 billion rupees from 5.6 billion rupees a year ago.

The profit before regulatory income and tax was at 620 million rupees in the quarter, against a loss of 1.96 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 9.8% to 35.61 billion rupees due to higher power generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CESC shares fell 4.6% after the result.

KEY CONTEXT

CESC's revenue for the third-quarter was expected to get a boost from higher power generation and lower distribution losses, as per analysts at Elara Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's distribution business likely benefited from lower aggregate technical and commercial losses, the brokerage said.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(next 12 months)

months)

RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TDA growth (%) growth (%) rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

CESC 13.13 8.52 8.34 12.97 Buy 9 0.84 2.51 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torrent Power 26.06 12.55 9.70 15.34 Hold 8 1.00 1.10

NTPC 13.79 8.87 6.73 9.08 Buy 18 0.74 2.09

Tata Power NULL 12.45 9.20 18.22 Hold 19 0.84 0.53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG Data {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-- $1 = 85.9280 rupees

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)