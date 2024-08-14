Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 32.51% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q1 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q1 Results Live: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.82% and the profit increased by 32.51% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3%, while the profit saw an increase of 8.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 11.14% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 12.35% YoY. This indicates that while the company has managed to reduce its operational costs in the short term, these expenses have risen compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 2.41% QoQ and saw a significant increase of 30.95% YoY. This showcases the company's improved operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher income from its core business activities.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.83, marking an increase of 13.24% YoY. This rise in EPS highlights the company's profitability and its ability to deliver better returns to its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered a return of -0.08% over the last week, 0.88% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 3.49%.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹73,476 crore and has a 52-week high and low of ₹1,138.9 and ₹635.55, respectively.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of the five analysts covering the company, two have given a Strong Sell rating, one has given a Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Sell.

Overall, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has shown significant growth in profits and operating income, despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. However, mixed analyst ratings suggest cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1120.15 1154.77 -3% 1001.79 +11.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.45 83.78 -11.14% 66.27 +12.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.87 15.62 -11.2% 13.69 +1.33% Total Operating Expense 756.89 800.07 -5.4% 724.39 +4.49% Operating Income 363.26 354.71 +2.41% 277.39 +30.95% Net Income Before Taxes 411.85 381.99 +7.82% 312.48 +31.8% Net Income 307.72 284.18 +8.28% 232.22 +32.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.83 3.48 +10.14% 3.38 +13.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹307.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1120.15Cr

