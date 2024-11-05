Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.48% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.9% YoY & profit increased by 4.48% YoY

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.9% and a profit rise of 4.48% year-on-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.01%, with only a marginal profit increase of 0.05%.

The financial report also highlighted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 20.48% year-on-year. This increase in costs has raised concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency moving forward.

Despite these challenges, the operating income saw a slight decrease of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter while managing to increase by 2.02% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.85, reflecting a 4.52% increase year-over-year, suggesting that the company remains profitable amid operational headwinds.

IRCTC has experienced notable volatility in its stock performance, delivering a -0.59% return in the past week, -20.15% over the last six months, and a -8.03% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at 65,296 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1,138.9 and a low of 664.4.

As of 05 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears bearish, with out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, and only 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation has shifted to Sell, reflecting concerns over the company's recent performance.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10641120.15-5.01%995.32+6.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.8974.45+3.28%63.82+20.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1113.87-5.49%14-6.32%
Total Operating Expense704.3756.89-6.95%642.76+9.57%
Operating Income359.69363.26-0.98%352.56+2.02%
Net Income Before Taxes416.58411.85+1.15%395.21+5.41%
Net Income307.87307.72+0.05%294.68+4.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.853.83+0.54%3.68+4.52%
FAQs
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.48% YOY

