Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.48% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.9% and a profit rise of 4.48% year-on-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.01%, with only a marginal profit increase of 0.05%.
The financial report also highlighted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 20.48% year-on-year. This increase in costs has raised concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency moving forward.
Despite these challenges, the operating income saw a slight decrease of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter while managing to increase by 2.02% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.85, reflecting a 4.52% increase year-over-year, suggesting that the company remains profitable amid operational headwinds.
IRCTC has experienced notable volatility in its stock performance, delivering a -0.59% return in the past week, -20.15% over the last six months, and a -8.03% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at ₹65,296 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,138.9 and a low of ₹664.4.
As of 05 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears bearish, with out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, and only 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation has shifted to Sell, reflecting concerns over the company's recent performance.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1064
|1120.15
|-5.01%
|995.32
|+6.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.89
|74.45
|+3.28%
|63.82
|+20.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.11
|13.87
|-5.49%
|14
|-6.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|704.3
|756.89
|-6.95%
|642.76
|+9.57%
|Operating Income
|359.69
|363.26
|-0.98%
|352.56
|+2.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|416.58
|411.85
|+1.15%
|395.21
|+5.41%
|Net Income
|307.87
|307.72
|+0.05%
|294.68
|+4.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.85
|3.83
|+0.54%
|3.68
|+4.52%
