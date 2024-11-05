Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.48% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.9% and a profit rise of 4.48% year-on-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.01%, with only a marginal profit increase of 0.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial report also highlighted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 20.48% year-on-year. This increase in costs has raised concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency moving forward.

Despite these challenges, the operating income saw a slight decrease of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter while managing to increase by 2.02% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.85, reflecting a 4.52% increase year-over-year, suggesting that the company remains profitable amid operational headwinds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRCTC has experienced notable volatility in its stock performance, delivering a -0.59% return in the past week, -20.15% over the last six months, and a -8.03% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at ₹65,296 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,138.9 and a low of ₹664.4.

As of 05 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears bearish, with out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, and only 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation has shifted to Sell, reflecting concerns over the company's recent performance.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1064 1120.15 -5.01% 995.32 +6.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.89 74.45 +3.28% 63.82 +20.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.11 13.87 -5.49% 14 -6.32% Total Operating Expense 704.3 756.89 -6.95% 642.76 +9.57% Operating Income 359.69 363.26 -0.98% 352.56 +2.02% Net Income Before Taxes 416.58 411.85 +1.15% 395.21 +5.41% Net Income 307.87 307.72 +0.05% 294.68 +4.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.85 3.83 +0.54% 3.68 +4.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹307.87Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1064Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}