Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the profit increased by 17.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit increased by 1.81%.
