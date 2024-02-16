 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY
BackBack

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY

 Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.81% YoY & profit increased by 17.4% YoY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the profit increased by 17.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit increased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.24% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, 44.88% return in last 6 months and 4.7% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of 74336 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1049 & 557.1 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1118.3995.32+12.36%918.06+21.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.1863.82+17.8%67.72+11.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.914-0.67%10.37+34.04%
Total Operating Expense752.75642.76+17.11%601.28+25.19%
Operating Income365.55352.56+3.69%316.79+15.39%
Net Income Before Taxes406.36395.21+2.82%342.64+18.6%
Net Income300294.68+1.81%255.53+17.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.883.68+5.44%3.18+22.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹300Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1118.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App