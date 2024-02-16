Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the profit increased by 17.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit increased by 1.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.24% Y-o-Y.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, 44.88% return in last 6 months and 4.7% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of ₹74336 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1049 & ₹557.1 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1118.3
|995.32
|+12.36%
|918.06
|+21.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.18
|63.82
|+17.8%
|67.72
|+11.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.9
|14
|-0.67%
|10.37
|+34.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|752.75
|642.76
|+17.11%
|601.28
|+25.19%
|Operating Income
|365.55
|352.56
|+3.69%
|316.79
|+15.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|406.36
|395.21
|+2.82%
|342.64
|+18.6%
|Net Income
|300
|294.68
|+1.81%
|255.53
|+17.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.88
|3.68
|+5.44%
|3.18
|+22.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹300Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1118.3Cr
