Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.4% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the profit increased by 17.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit increased by 1.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q & increased by 11.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.24% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, 44.88% return in last 6 months and 4.7% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of ₹74336 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1049 & ₹557.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1118.3 995.32 +12.36% 918.06 +21.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.18 63.82 +17.8% 67.72 +11.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.9 14 -0.67% 10.37 +34.04% Total Operating Expense 752.75 642.76 +17.11% 601.28 +25.19% Operating Income 365.55 352.56 +3.69% 316.79 +15.39% Net Income Before Taxes 406.36 395.21 +2.82% 342.64 +18.6% Net Income 300 294.68 +1.81% 255.53 +17.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.88 3.68 +5.44% 3.18 +22.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹300Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1118.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!