Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.93% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.66% & the profit increased by 1.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 5.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% q-o-q & increased by 22.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.48 for Q4 which increased by 7.21% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, 55.44% return in last 6 months and 22.04% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of 86648 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1138.9 & 614.35 respectively.

As of 29 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1154.771118.3+3.26%965.02+19.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.7875.18+11.45%68.61+22.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.6213.9+12.37%11.22+39.29%
Total Operating Expense800.07752.75+6.29%625.78+27.85%
Operating Income354.71365.55-2.97%339.24+4.56%
Net Income Before Taxes381.99406.36-6%374.6+1.97%
Net Income284.18300-5.27%278.8+1.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.483.88-10.48%3.24+7.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹284.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1154.77Cr

Published: 29 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST
