Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.93% YOY
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.66% YoY & profit increased by 1.93% YoY
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.66% & the profit increased by 1.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 5.27%.