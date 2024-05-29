Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.93% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.66% & the profit increased by 1.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 5.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% q-o-q & increased by 22.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.48 for Q4 which increased by 7.21% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, 55.44% return in last 6 months and 22.04% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of ₹86648 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1138.9 & ₹614.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 29 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1154.77 1118.3 +3.26% 965.02 +19.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.78 75.18 +11.45% 68.61 +22.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.62 13.9 +12.37% 11.22 +39.29% Total Operating Expense 800.07 752.75 +6.29% 625.78 +27.85% Operating Income 354.71 365.55 -2.97% 339.24 +4.56% Net Income Before Taxes 381.99 406.36 -6% 374.6 +1.97% Net Income 284.18 300 -5.27% 278.8 +1.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.48 3.88 -10.48% 3.24 +7.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹284.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1154.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!