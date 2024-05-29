Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1.93% YOY

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.66% & the profit increased by 1.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 5.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% q-o-q & increased by 22.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.48 for Q4 which increased by 7.21% Y-o-Y.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has delivered -2.91% return in the last 1 week, 55.44% return in last 6 months and 22.04% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation has a market cap of ₹86648 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1138.9 & ₹614.35 respectively.
As of 29 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1154.77
|1118.3
|+3.26%
|965.02
|+19.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.78
|75.18
|+11.45%
|68.61
|+22.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.62
|13.9
|+12.37%
|11.22
|+39.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|800.07
|752.75
|+6.29%
|625.78
|+27.85%
|Operating Income
|354.71
|365.55
|-2.97%
|339.24
|+4.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|381.99
|406.36
|-6%
|374.6
|+1.97%
|Net Income
|284.18
|300
|-5.27%
|278.8
|+1.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.48
|3.88
|-10.48%
|3.24
|+7.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹284.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1154.77Cr
