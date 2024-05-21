Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.35% YOY

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporati declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.8% & the profit increased by 29.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.98% and the profit increased by 7.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.32% q-o-q & decreased by 39.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q4 which increased by 29.59% Y-o-Y.
Indian Railway Finance Corporati has delivered 18.75% return in the last 1 week, 125.29% return in last 6 months and 74.38% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Railway Finance Corporati has a market cap of ₹226411.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹192.8 & ₹31.2 respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporati Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6473.56
|6741.89
|-3.98%
|6236.49
|+3.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.58
|3.12
|-17.32%
|4.26
|-39.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.73
|1.33
|+30.11%
|3.32
|-47.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.95
|36.79
|-2.29%
|50.34
|-28.58%
|Operating Income
|6437.61
|6705.1
|-3.99%
|6186.15
|+4.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1717.32
|1604.23
|+7.05%
|1327.7
|+29.35%
|Net Income
|1717.32
|1604.23
|+7.05%
|1327.7
|+29.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.32
|1.23
|+7.31%
|1.02
|+29.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1717.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6473.56Cr
