Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.35% YOY

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporati declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.8% & the profit increased by 29.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.98% and the profit increased by 7.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.32% q-o-q & decreased by 39.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.32 for Q4 which increased by 29.59% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Finance Corporati has delivered 18.75% return in the last 1 week, 125.29% return in last 6 months and 74.38% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Finance Corporati has a market cap of ₹226411.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹192.8 & ₹31.2 respectively.

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6473.56 6741.89 -3.98% 6236.49 +3.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.58 3.12 -17.32% 4.26 -39.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.73 1.33 +30.11% 3.32 -47.8% Total Operating Expense 35.95 36.79 -2.29% 50.34 -28.58% Operating Income 6437.61 6705.1 -3.99% 6186.15 +4.06% Net Income Before Taxes 1717.32 1604.23 +7.05% 1327.7 +29.35% Net Income 1717.32 1604.23 +7.05% 1327.7 +29.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.32 1.23 +7.31% 1.02 +29.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1717.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6473.56Cr

