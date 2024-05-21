Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.35% YOY

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.35% YOY

Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.8% YoY & profit increased by 29.35% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Q4 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporati declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.8% & the profit increased by 29.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.98% and the profit increased by 7.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.32% q-o-q & decreased by 39.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 4.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.32 for Q4 which increased by 29.59% Y-o-Y.

Indian Railway Finance Corporati has delivered 18.75% return in the last 1 week, 125.29% return in last 6 months and 74.38% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Railway Finance Corporati has a market cap of 226411.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 192.8 & 31.2 respectively.

Indian Railway Finance Corporati Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6473.566741.89-3.98%6236.49+3.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.583.12-17.32%4.26-39.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.731.33+30.11%3.32-47.8%
Total Operating Expense35.9536.79-2.29%50.34-28.58%
Operating Income6437.616705.1-3.99%6186.15+4.06%
Net Income Before Taxes1717.321604.23+7.05%1327.7+29.35%
Net Income1717.321604.23+7.05%1327.7+29.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.321.23+7.31%1.02+29.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1717.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6473.56Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.