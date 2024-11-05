Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a steady growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue increased by 1.97% year-over-year, while profits saw a notable rise of 4.05% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IRFC's revenue grew by 1.98%, and profits increased by 2.27%. This consistent growth reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic financial management.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, reporting an 11.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% rise year-over-year. This rise in expenses highlights the challenges faced in managing operational costs amidst a competitive financial landscape.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 1.92% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 1.94% year-over-year, indicating a stable operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.23 for Q2, which reflects a 2.5% increase year-over-year.

Over the past week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a commendable return of 6.8%. However, it faced a decline of 1.55% over the last six months, while maintaining an impressive year-to-date return of 54.24%.

Currently, IRFC boasts a market capitalization of ₹200,261.8 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹229 at its high and ₹72.65 at its low, showcasing the company's resilience in the market.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6899.66 6765.63 +1.98% 6766.63 +1.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.92 2.62 +11.58% 2.71 +7.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.09 1.59 -31.4% 2.15 -49.3% Total Operating Expense 38.81 34.28 +13.21% 36.12 +7.46% Operating Income 6860.85 6731.35 +1.92% 6730.51 +1.94% Net Income Before Taxes 1612.65 1576.83 +2.27% 1549.87 +4.05% Net Income 1612.65 1576.83 +2.27% 1549.87 +4.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.23 1.21 +1.92% 1.2 +2.5%