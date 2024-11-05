Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.97% YoY & profit increased by 4.05% YoY.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a steady growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue increased by 1.97% year-over-year, while profits saw a notable rise of 4.05% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IRFC's revenue grew by 1.98%, and profits increased by 2.27%. This consistent growth reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic financial management.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, reporting an 11.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% rise year-over-year. This rise in expenses highlights the challenges faced in managing operational costs amidst a competitive financial landscape.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 1.92% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 1.94% year-over-year, indicating a stable operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at 1.23 for Q2, which reflects a 2.5% increase year-over-year.

Over the past week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a commendable return of 6.8%. However, it faced a decline of 1.55% over the last six months, while maintaining an impressive year-to-date return of 54.24%.

Currently, IRFC boasts a market capitalization of 200,261.8 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 229 at its high and 72.65 at its low, showcasing the company's resilience in the market.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6899.666765.63+1.98%6766.63+1.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.922.62+11.58%2.71+7.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.091.59-31.4%2.15-49.3%
Total Operating Expense38.8134.28+13.21%36.12+7.46%
Operating Income6860.856731.35+1.92%6730.51+1.94%
Net Income Before Taxes1612.651576.83+2.27%1549.87+4.05%
Net Income1612.651576.83+2.27%1549.87+4.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.231.21+1.92%1.2+2.5%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1612.65Cr
₹6899.66Cr
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    12:00 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.95 (2.01%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.75
    12:00 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -6.3 (-2.22%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    251.95
    12:00 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    826.30
    12:00 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.2 (0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,331.50
    11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    11.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    PB Fintech share price

    1,609.25
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -103.5 (-6.04%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,114.00
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -246.1 (-5.64%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,701.55
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -95.2 (-5.3%)

    ABB India share price

    6,994.00
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -368.35 (-5%)
    More from Top Losers

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    682.25
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    28.7 (4.39%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    587.40
    11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    20.1 (3.54%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    809.25
    11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    26.85 (3.43%)

    Redington India share price

    195.45
    11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    6.45 (3.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.