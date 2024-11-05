Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.97% YoY & profit increased by 4.05% YoY.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a steady growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue increased by 1.97% year-over-year, while profits saw a notable rise of 4.05% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IRFC's revenue grew by 1.98%, and profits increased by 2.27%. This consistent growth reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic financial management.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, reporting an 11.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% rise year-over-year. This rise in expenses highlights the challenges faced in managing operational costs amidst a competitive financial landscape.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 1.92% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 1.94% year-over-year, indicating a stable operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at 1.23 for Q2, which reflects a 2.5% increase year-over-year.

Over the past week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a commendable return of 6.8%. However, it faced a decline of 1.55% over the last six months, while maintaining an impressive year-to-date return of 54.24%.

Currently, IRFC boasts a market capitalization of 200,261.8 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 229 at its high and 72.65 at its low, showcasing the company's resilience in the market.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6899.666765.63+1.98%6766.63+1.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.922.62+11.58%2.71+7.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.091.59-31.4%2.15-49.3%
Total Operating Expense38.8134.28+13.21%36.12+7.46%
Operating Income6860.856731.35+1.92%6730.51+1.94%
Net Income Before Taxes1612.651576.83+2.27%1549.87+4.05%
Net Income1612.651576.83+2.27%1549.87+4.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.231.21+1.92%1.2+2.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1612.65Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹6899.66Cr

