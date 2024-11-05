Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.05% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced its Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a steady growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue increased by 1.97% year-over-year, while profits saw a notable rise of 4.05% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, IRFC's revenue grew by 1.98%, and profits increased by 2.27%. This consistent growth reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic financial management.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, reporting an 11.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% rise year-over-year. This rise in expenses highlights the challenges faced in managing operational costs amidst a competitive financial landscape.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 1.92% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 1.94% year-over-year, indicating a stable operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.23 for Q2, which reflects a 2.5% increase year-over-year.
Over the past week, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a commendable return of 6.8%. However, it faced a decline of 1.55% over the last six months, while maintaining an impressive year-to-date return of 54.24%.
Currently, IRFC boasts a market capitalization of ₹200,261.8 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹229 at its high and ₹72.65 at its low, showcasing the company's resilience in the market.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6899.66
|6765.63
|+1.98%
|6766.63
|+1.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.92
|2.62
|+11.58%
|2.71
|+7.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.09
|1.59
|-31.4%
|2.15
|-49.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.81
|34.28
|+13.21%
|36.12
|+7.46%
|Operating Income
|6860.85
|6731.35
|+1.92%
|6730.51
|+1.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1612.65
|1576.83
|+2.27%
|1549.87
|+4.05%
|Net Income
|1612.65
|1576.83
|+2.27%
|1549.87
|+4.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.23
|1.21
|+1.92%
|1.2
|+2.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1612.65Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹6899.66Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar