In terms of Capital expenditure, the Capital invested was ₹1,09,004 Cr during FY 22-23 as compared to ₹81,664 Cr in 21-22. Under Railway Safety fund, ₹30,001 Cr was spent during 22-23 as compared to Rs. 11,105 Cr during 2021-22. ₹10,239 cr was invested from funds raised through Sovereign Green Bonds for first time in 22-23. An investment of ₹11,797 cr under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works.