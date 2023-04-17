Indian Railways registers record revenue of Rs2.40 trillion in FY232 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Indian Railways has registered record revenue figures of ₹2.40 trillion for Financial Year 2022-23. This is nearly ₹49,000 Crores more than the previous year, reflecting 25% growth.
During this financial year 2022-23, Freight revenue too has increased to ₹1.62 lakh Crores, a growth of nearly 15% on previous year.
Indian Railways’ passenger revenues have also registered an all-time high growth of 61% to reach ₹63,300 Crores.
Higher revenues means that after three years, Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures.
Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have also helped in achieving an Operating Ratio of 98.14%, well within the revised estimate target.
After meeting all revenue expenditure, Railways generated ₹3200 Crores for Capital investment from its internal resources (Rs.700 Cr for DRF (depreciation reserve fund), Rs. 1000 Cr for DF ( development fund) and ₹1516.72 Cr for RRSK (Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh).
In terms of Traffic revenue, Indian Railways earned ₹63,300 crore as passenger revenue in 2022-23 as compared to ₹39,214 crore in 2021-22 which is 61% higher than the last financial year.
Indian Railways earned ₹5951 crore as other coaching revenue in 2022-23 as compared to ₹4899 Cr during 2021-22 which is 21% higher than the last financial year. Sundries revenue stood at ₹8440 Cr during FY 22-23 as compared to ₹6067 Cr in 2021-22 which is 39% higher than the last year.
During 2022-23, Gross revenue stood at ₹2,39,803 Cr compared to ₹1,91,278 Cr in 2021-22. Also, Gross Traffic receipts stood at ₹2,39,750 Cr as compared to ₹1,91,206 Cr in 2021-22. Total Railway Receipts during 22-23 is ₹2,39,892 Cr as compared to Rs. 1,91,367 Cr. in 2021-22.
Total Railway expenditure during 22-23 is ₹2,37,375 Cr as compared to ₹2,06,391 Cr. in 2021-22. Operating ratio during FY 22-23 is 98.14%.
In terms of Capital expenditure, the Capital invested was ₹1,09,004 Cr during FY 22-23 as compared to ₹81,664 Cr in 21-22. Under Railway Safety fund, ₹30,001 Cr was spent during 22-23 as compared to Rs. 11,105 Cr during 2021-22. ₹10,239 cr was invested from funds raised through Sovereign Green Bonds for first time in 22-23. An investment of ₹11,797 cr under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works.
During 2022-23, Total GBS (gross budgetary support) was ₹1,59,244 Cr. as compared to ₹1,17,507 Cr. during 21-22. Total capex was ₹2,03,983 Cr as compared to ₹1,90,267 Cr in 2021-22.