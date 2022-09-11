Indian Railways‘ revenue grows 38% till August 2022, passenger traffic grows 116%

The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August’22 stood at Rs95,486.58 cr, showing an increase of Rs26271.29 cr (38%) over the corresponding period of last year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August’22 stood at ₹95,486.58 cr, showing an increase of Rs. 26271.29 cr (38%) over the corresponding period of last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August’22 stood at ₹95,486.58 cr, showing an increase of Rs. 26271.29 cr (38%) over the corresponding period of last year.
The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs.25,276.54cr with an increase of ₹13,574.44 cr (116%) over the corresponding period of last year, according to official notes movers released by ministry of railways.
The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs.25,276.54cr with an increase of ₹13,574.44 cr (116%) over the corresponding period of last year, according to official notes movers released by ministry of railways.
As per the data, Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger & suburban trains.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The other coaching revenue was Rs. 2437.42 cr, showing an increase of Rs.811.82 cr (50%) over the corresponding period of last year, the rail Mistry data showed.
This growth is being fueled by robust growth in the Parcel segment of Indian Railways, the statement said.
Goods revenue was Rs.65,505.02cr by August this year and has increased by ₹10,780.03 cr (20%) over the corresponding period of last year. This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18% growth in the NTKMs during the period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Food grains, fertilizer, cement, mineral oil, container traffic and Balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation.
The sundry revenue was ₹2267.60 cr, showing an increase of ₹1105 cr (95%) over the corresponding period of last year.