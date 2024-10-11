Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.18% YOY

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live : Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced its Q2 results on 10 October 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a 37.11% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 36.18% rise in profit.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.45%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.06%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.12% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a slight decrease of 0.76% year-on-year, reflecting operational efficiency amidst rising costs.
Operating income experienced a decline of 8.23% from the previous quarter, although it still marked a significant increase of 34.89% year-on-year, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive market.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.55, which is a notable increase of 29.45% year-on-year, signaling strong profitability and shareholder returns.
In terms of stock performance, IREDA has delivered a 4.64% return over the last week, a remarkable 40.44% return over the past six months, and an impressive 127.32% year-to-date return, attracting investor interest.
Currently, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency boasts a market capitalization of ₹62810.38 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹310 and ₹50, respectively, underscoring its volatile yet promising stock performance.
As of 11 October 2024, among the two analysts covering IREDA, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has provided a 'Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future prospects.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1612.21
|1514.46
|+6.45%
|1175.83
|+37.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.86
|19.84
|+5.12%
|21.02
|-0.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.43
|8.63
|+9.2%
|7.13
|+32.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1138.13
|997.87
|+14.06%
|824.38
|+38.06%
|Operating Income
|474.09
|516.6
|-8.23%
|351.46
|+34.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|459.91
|475.74
|-3.33%
|379.9
|+21.06%
|Net Income
|387.75
|383.69
|+1.06%
|284.73
|+36.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.55
|1.34
|+15.4%
|1.19
|+29.45%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess