Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.18% YOY

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.18% YOY

Livemint

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 37.11% YoY & profit increased by 36.18% YoY

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q2 Results Live : Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced its Q2 results on 10 October 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a 37.11% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 36.18% rise in profit.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.45%, while profit saw a modest increase of 1.06%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.12% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a slight decrease of 0.76% year-on-year, reflecting operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Operating income experienced a decline of 8.23% from the previous quarter, although it still marked a significant increase of 34.89% year-on-year, highlighting the company's resilience in a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.55, which is a notable increase of 29.45% year-on-year, signaling strong profitability and shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, IREDA has delivered a 4.64% return over the last week, a remarkable 40.44% return over the past six months, and an impressive 127.32% year-to-date return, attracting investor interest.

Currently, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency boasts a market capitalization of 62810.38 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 310 and 50, respectively, underscoring its volatile yet promising stock performance.

As of 11 October 2024, among the two analysts covering IREDA, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has provided a 'Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future prospects.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1612.211514.46+6.45%1175.83+37.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.8619.84+5.12%21.02-0.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.438.63+9.2%7.13+32.21%
Total Operating Expense1138.13997.87+14.06%824.38+38.06%
Operating Income474.09516.6-8.23%351.46+34.89%
Net Income Before Taxes459.91475.74-3.33%379.9+21.06%
Net Income387.75383.69+1.06%284.73+36.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.551.34+15.4%1.19+29.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹387.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1612.21Cr

