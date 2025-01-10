Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025:On January 10, 2025, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant increase in both its topline and profit, with revenue growing by 36.73% year-over-year (YOY) and profit rising by 26.78% YOY. The reported profit stood at ₹425.38 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1701.84 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 5.56%, and profit also increased by 9.7%. Additionally, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.42% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q), although there was a slight increase of 1% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The operating income witnessed a healthy rise of 8.38% Q-O-Q and a substantial increase of 28.11% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.89, marking an increase of 24.46% YOY.

In terms of market performance, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has faced some challenges, delivering a -2.86% return in the last week and a -23.83% return over the past six months, while maintaining a modest 0.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of January 10, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹58079.91 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹103. Out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Buy'.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1701.84 1612.21 +5.56% 1244.67 +36.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.52 20.86 -6.42% 19.33 +1% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.02 9.43 +6.31% 8.21 +22.01% Total Operating Expense 1188.01 1138.13 +4.38% 843.58 +40.83% Operating Income 513.83 474.09 +8.38% 401.09 +28.11% Net Income Before Taxes 538.2 459.91 +17.02% 386.14 +39.38% Net Income 425.38 387.75 +9.7% 335.54 +26.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.89 1.55 +21.94% 1.51 +24.46%