Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 26.78% YOY

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 26.78% YOY

Livemint

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 36.73% YoY & profit increased by 26.78% YoY, profit at 425.38 crore and revenue at 1701.84 crore.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025 on 10 Jan, 2025

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025:On January 10, 2025, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant increase in both its topline and profit, with revenue growing by 36.73% year-over-year (YOY) and profit rising by 26.78% YOY. The reported profit stood at 425.38 crore, while the revenue reached 1701.84 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 5.56%, and profit also increased by 9.7%. Additionally, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.42% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q), although there was a slight increase of 1% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The operating income witnessed a healthy rise of 8.38% Q-O-Q and a substantial increase of 28.11% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.89, marking an increase of 24.46% YOY.

In terms of market performance, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has faced some challenges, delivering a -2.86% return in the last week and a -23.83% return over the past six months, while maintaining a modest 0.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of January 10, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of 58079.91 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 103. Out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Buy'.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1701.841612.21+5.56%1244.67+36.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.5220.86-6.42%19.33+1%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.029.43+6.31%8.21+22.01%
Total Operating Expense1188.011138.13+4.38%843.58+40.83%
Operating Income513.83474.09+8.38%401.09+28.11%
Net Income Before Taxes538.2459.91+17.02%386.14+39.38%
Net Income425.38387.75+9.7%335.54+26.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.891.55+21.94%1.51+24.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹425.38Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1701.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.