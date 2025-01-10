Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 26.78% YOY

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Q3 Results 2025:On January 10, 2025, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant increase in both its topline and profit, with revenue growing by 36.73% year-over-year (YOY) and profit rising by 26.78% YOY. The reported profit stood at ₹425.38 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1701.84 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 5.56%, and profit also increased by 9.7%. Additionally, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.42% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q), although there was a slight increase of 1% when compared to the same quarter last year.
The operating income witnessed a healthy rise of 8.38% Q-O-Q and a substantial increase of 28.11% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.89, marking an increase of 24.46% YOY.
In terms of market performance, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has faced some challenges, delivering a -2.86% return in the last week and a -23.83% return over the past six months, while maintaining a modest 0.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of January 10, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹58079.91 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹103. Out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Buy'.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1701.84
|1612.21
|+5.56%
|1244.67
|+36.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.52
|20.86
|-6.42%
|19.33
|+1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.02
|9.43
|+6.31%
|8.21
|+22.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|1188.01
|1138.13
|+4.38%
|843.58
|+40.83%
|Operating Income
|513.83
|474.09
|+8.38%
|401.09
|+28.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|538.2
|459.91
|+17.02%
|386.14
|+39.38%
|Net Income
|425.38
|387.75
|+9.7%
|335.54
|+26.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.89
|1.55
|+21.94%
|1.51
|+24.46%
