Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 67.66% YOY

Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 67.66% YOY

Livemint

Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.35% YoY & loss increased by 67.66% YoY

Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 Results

Indian Sucrose, a leading company in the sugar industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2024 on November 16, 2023.

The company reported a significant increase in their revenue, with the topline growing by 19.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a substantial rise in their losses, which increased by 67.66% year-over-year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Indian Sucrose witnessed a decline in their revenue by 18.35% and a staggering increase in their losses by 265.68%.

One of the positive aspects for the company was a decrease in their Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 4.17% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 15.54% YoY.

The operating income of Indian Sucrose also faced challenges, with a significant decline of 109.79% QoQ and a decrease of 169.32% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at -1.62, reflecting a decrease of 70.53% YoY.

Despite the financial challenges, Indian Sucrose has shown promising returns in the market. Over the past week, the company delivered a return of 3.61%. In the last six months, the return has been even more impressive, reaching 49.87%. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 46.99%.

As of now, Indian Sucrose has a market capitalization of 154.15 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 104 and 49 respectively.

Indian Sucrose Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.78111.18-18.35%76.06+19.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.993.12-4.17%3.54-15.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.682.7-0.74%1.74+54.02%
Total Operating Expense91.39104.95-12.92%75.18+21.56%
Operating Income-0.616.23-109.79%0.88-169.32%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.363.67-246.05%-2.66-101.5%
Net Income-2.81.69-265.68%-1.67-67.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.620.98-265.31%-0.95-70.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

