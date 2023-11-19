Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 67.66% YOY

Indian Sucrose, a leading company in the sugar industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2024 on November 16, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a significant increase in their revenue, with the topline growing by 19.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a substantial rise in their losses, which increased by 67.66% year-over-year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Indian Sucrose witnessed a decline in their revenue by 18.35% and a staggering increase in their losses by 265.68%.

One of the positive aspects for the company was a decrease in their Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 4.17% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 15.54% YoY.

The operating income of Indian Sucrose also faced challenges, with a significant decline of 109.79% QoQ and a decrease of 169.32% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-1.62, reflecting a decrease of 70.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the financial challenges, Indian Sucrose has shown promising returns in the market. Over the past week, the company delivered a return of 3.61%. In the last six months, the return has been even more impressive, reaching 49.87%. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 46.99%.

As of now, Indian Sucrose has a market capitalization of ₹154.15 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹104 and ₹49 respectively.

Indian Sucrose Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.78 111.18 -18.35% 76.06 +19.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.99 3.12 -4.17% 3.54 -15.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.68 2.7 -0.74% 1.74 +54.02% Total Operating Expense 91.39 104.95 -12.92% 75.18 +21.56% Operating Income -0.61 6.23 -109.79% 0.88 -169.32% Net Income Before Taxes -5.36 3.67 -246.05% -2.66 -101.5% Net Income -2.8 1.69 -265.68% -1.67 -67.66% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.62 0.98 -265.31% -0.95 -70.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹90.78Cr

