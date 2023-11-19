Indian Sucrose Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 67.66% YOY

Indian Sucrose, a leading company in the sugar industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2024 on November 16, 2023.
The company reported a significant increase in their revenue, with the topline growing by 19.35% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a substantial rise in their losses, which increased by 67.66% year-over-year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, Indian Sucrose witnessed a decline in their revenue by 18.35% and a staggering increase in their losses by 265.68%.
One of the positive aspects for the company was a decrease in their Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 4.17% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 15.54% YoY.
The operating income of Indian Sucrose also faced challenges, with a significant decline of 109.79% QoQ and a decrease of 169.32% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-1.62, reflecting a decrease of 70.53% YoY.
Despite the financial challenges, Indian Sucrose has shown promising returns in the market. Over the past week, the company delivered a return of 3.61%. In the last six months, the return has been even more impressive, reaching 49.87%. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 46.99%.
As of now, Indian Sucrose has a market capitalization of ₹154.15 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹104 and ₹49 respectively.
Indian Sucrose Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.78
|111.18
|-18.35%
|76.06
|+19.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.99
|3.12
|-4.17%
|3.54
|-15.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.68
|2.7
|-0.74%
|1.74
|+54.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|91.39
|104.95
|-12.92%
|75.18
|+21.56%
|Operating Income
|-0.61
|6.23
|-109.79%
|0.88
|-169.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.36
|3.67
|-246.05%
|-2.66
|-101.5%
|Net Income
|-2.8
|1.69
|-265.68%
|-1.67
|-67.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.62
|0.98
|-265.31%
|-0.95
|-70.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹90.78Cr
