Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹3.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Indian Terrain Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.38% & the loss came at ₹3.92cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Terrain Fashions had declared a profit of ₹2.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.