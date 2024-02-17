Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹3.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Indian Terrain Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.38% & the loss came at ₹3.92cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Terrain Fashions had declared a profit of ₹2.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 109.77% q-o-q & decreased by 107.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.88 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 276% Y-o-Y.

Indian Terrain Fashions has delivered -14.38% return in the last 1 week, 30.58% return in the last 6 months, and 1.25% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Terrain Fashions has a market cap of ₹304.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹86 & ₹41.35 respectively.

Indian Terrain Fashions Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 109.21 140.36 -22.19% 121.86 -10.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.89 6.12 -3.76% 6.27 -6.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.08 5.21 -2.5% 5.52 -7.97% Total Operating Expense 109.73 135.04 -18.74% 114.91 -4.51% Operating Income -0.52 5.32 -109.77% 6.95 -107.48% Net Income Before Taxes -5.21 0.78 -767.95% 2.52 -306.75% Net Income -3.92 -8.25 +52.48% 2.2 -278.18% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.88 -1.86 +52.69% 0.5 -276%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹109.21Cr

