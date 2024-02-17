Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Indian Terrain Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.38% & the loss came at ₹3.92cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Terrain Fashions had declared a profit of ₹2.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 109.77% q-o-q & decreased by 107.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.88 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 276% Y-o-Y.
Indian Terrain Fashions has delivered -14.38% return in the last 1 week, 30.58% return in the last 6 months, and 1.25% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Terrain Fashions has a market cap of ₹304.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹86 & ₹41.35 respectively.
Indian Terrain Fashions Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|109.21
|140.36
|-22.19%
|121.86
|-10.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.89
|6.12
|-3.76%
|6.27
|-6.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.08
|5.21
|-2.5%
|5.52
|-7.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.73
|135.04
|-18.74%
|114.91
|-4.51%
|Operating Income
|-0.52
|5.32
|-109.77%
|6.95
|-107.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.21
|0.78
|-767.95%
|2.52
|-306.75%
|Net Income
|-3.92
|-8.25
|+52.48%
|2.2
|-278.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.88
|-1.86
|+52.69%
|0.5
|-276%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹109.21Cr
