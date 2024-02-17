Hello User
Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 10.38% YoY & loss at 3.92Cr

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indian Terrain Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live: Indian Terrain Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.38% & the loss came at 3.92cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Terrain Fashions had declared a profit of 2.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 109.77% q-o-q & decreased by 107.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.88 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 276% Y-o-Y.

Indian Terrain Fashions has delivered -14.38% return in the last 1 week, 30.58% return in the last 6 months, and 1.25% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Terrain Fashions has a market cap of 304.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 86 & 41.35 respectively.

Indian Terrain Fashions Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue109.21140.36-22.19%121.86-10.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.896.12-3.76%6.27-6.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.085.21-2.5%5.52-7.97%
Total Operating Expense109.73135.04-18.74%114.91-4.51%
Operating Income-0.525.32-109.77%6.95-107.48%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.210.78-767.95%2.52-306.75%
Net Income-3.92-8.25+52.48%2.2-278.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.88-1.86+52.69%0.5-276%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹109.21Cr

