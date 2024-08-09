Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 44.42% YOY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.73% & the profit decreased by 44.42% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.47% and the profit decreased by 55.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 5.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.26% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.51 for Q1 which decreased by 44.46% Y-o-Y.

Indianoners & Developers has delivered -4.12% return in the last 1 week, -23.81% return in last 6 months and -9.29% YTD return.

Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of 318.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 417.95 & 251.3 respectively.

Indianoners & Developers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.3242.79-17.47%37.07-4.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.644.79-3.12%4.38+5.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.581.41+12.24%1.26+25.57%
Total Operating Expense29.0935.18-17.3%30.42-4.36%
Operating Income6.227.61-18.26%6.65-6.44%
Net Income Before Taxes7.549.5-20.61%8.37-9.89%
Net Income3.818.62-55.78%6.86-44.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.517.94-55.79%6.32-44.46%
FAQs
₹3.81Cr
₹35.32Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
