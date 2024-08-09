Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 44.42% YOY

Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.73% YoY & profit decreased by 44.42% YoY

Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.73% & the profit decreased by 44.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.47% and the profit decreased by 55.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 5.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 18.26% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.51 for Q1 which decreased by 44.46% Y-o-Y.

Indianoners & Developers has delivered -4.12% return in the last 1 week, -23.81% return in last 6 months and -9.29% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of ₹318.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹417.95 & ₹251.3 respectively.

Indianoners & Developers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.32 42.79 -17.47% 37.07 -4.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.64 4.79 -3.12% 4.38 +5.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.58 1.41 +12.24% 1.26 +25.57% Total Operating Expense 29.09 35.18 -17.3% 30.42 -4.36% Operating Income 6.22 7.61 -18.26% 6.65 -6.44% Net Income Before Taxes 7.54 9.5 -20.61% 8.37 -9.89% Net Income 3.81 8.62 -55.78% 6.86 -44.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.51 7.94 -55.79% 6.32 -44.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.81Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹35.32Cr

