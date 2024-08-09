Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 44.42% YOY

Indianoners & Developers Q1 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.73% & the profit decreased by 44.42% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.47% and the profit decreased by 55.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 5.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 18.26% q-o-q & decreased by 6.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.51 for Q1 which decreased by 44.46% Y-o-Y.
Indianoners & Developers has delivered -4.12% return in the last 1 week, -23.81% return in last 6 months and -9.29% YTD return.
Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of ₹318.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹417.95 & ₹251.3 respectively.
Indianoners & Developers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.32
|42.79
|-17.47%
|37.07
|-4.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.64
|4.79
|-3.12%
|4.38
|+5.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.58
|1.41
|+12.24%
|1.26
|+25.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.09
|35.18
|-17.3%
|30.42
|-4.36%
|Operating Income
|6.22
|7.61
|-18.26%
|6.65
|-6.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.54
|9.5
|-20.61%
|8.37
|-9.89%
|Net Income
|3.81
|8.62
|-55.78%
|6.86
|-44.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.51
|7.94
|-55.79%
|6.32
|-44.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.81Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹35.32Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar