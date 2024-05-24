Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.22% YOY

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.5% YoY & profit increased by 22.22% YoY

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 22.22% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.39% and the profit increased by 52.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 22.01% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 16.34% q-o-q & decreased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.94 for Q4 which increased by 22.09% Y-o-Y.

Indianoners & Developers has delivered 5.04% return in the last 1 week, -17.66% return in last 6 months and -13.59% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of ₹303.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹417.95 & ₹238 respectively.

Indianoners & Developers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42.79 37.08 +15.39% 43.01 -0.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.79 4.54 +5.42% 3.92 +22.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.41 1.43 -1.39% 1.34 +5.13% Total Operating Expense 35.18 30.54 +15.18% 33.48 +5.06% Operating Income 7.61 6.54 +16.34% 9.52 -20.05% Net Income Before Taxes 9.5 7.87 +20.74% 10.78 -11.88% Net Income 8.62 5.64 +52.71% 7.05 +22.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.94 5.21 +52.4% 6.5 +22.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹42.79Cr

