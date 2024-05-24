Hello User
Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.22% YOY

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.22% YOY

Livemint

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.5% YoY & profit increased by 22.22% YoY

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 22.22% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.39% and the profit increased by 52.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 22.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.34% q-o-q & decreased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.94 for Q4 which increased by 22.09% Y-o-Y.

Indianoners & Developers has delivered 5.04% return in the last 1 week, -17.66% return in last 6 months and -13.59% YTD return.

Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of 303.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 417.95 & 238 respectively.

Indianoners & Developers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue42.7937.08+15.39%43.01-0.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.794.54+5.42%3.92+22.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.411.43-1.39%1.34+5.13%
Total Operating Expense35.1830.54+15.18%33.48+5.06%
Operating Income7.616.54+16.34%9.52-20.05%
Net Income Before Taxes9.57.87+20.74%10.78-11.88%
Net Income8.625.64+52.71%7.05+22.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.945.21+52.4%6.5+22.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹42.79Cr

