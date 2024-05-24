Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.22% YOY

Indianoners & Developers Q4 Results Live : Indianoners & Developers declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.5% & the profit increased by 22.22% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.39% and the profit increased by 52.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q & increased by 22.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.34% q-o-q & decreased by 20.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.94 for Q4 which increased by 22.09% Y-o-Y.
Indianoners & Developers has delivered 5.04% return in the last 1 week, -17.66% return in last 6 months and -13.59% YTD return.
Currently the Indianoners & Developers has a market cap of ₹303.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹417.95 & ₹238 respectively.
Indianoners & Developers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42.79
|37.08
|+15.39%
|43.01
|-0.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.79
|4.54
|+5.42%
|3.92
|+22.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.41
|1.43
|-1.39%
|1.34
|+5.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.18
|30.54
|+15.18%
|33.48
|+5.06%
|Operating Income
|7.61
|6.54
|+16.34%
|9.52
|-20.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.5
|7.87
|+20.74%
|10.78
|-11.88%
|Net Income
|8.62
|5.64
|+52.71%
|7.05
|+22.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.94
|5.21
|+52.4%
|6.5
|+22.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹42.79Cr
