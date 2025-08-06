Indias EID Parry reports narrower quarterly loss on higher distillery output

(Reuters) -Indian sugar and ethanol maker EID Parry reported a narrower loss in the first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by strong performance in the distillery segment.

The Murugappa group company's loss narrowed to 279.2 million rupees ($3.2 mln) in the three months ended June 30, from a loss of 785.9 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 1.1% to 7.6 billion rupees, as a 14.25% fall in revenue in the company's mainstay sugar segment nearly outpaced the 12.4% jump in distillery segment revenue.

KEY CONTEXT

India's sugar output for the 2025 marketing year ending in September is projected to fall below consumption for the first time in eight years due to reduced sugarcane supplies in key states. EID Parry's sales volume in the segment fell 20% year-on-year in the quarter.

However, improved volumes and better realisation in the distillery business helped. India hit an ethanol blend level of 18.93% in petrol as of June, and aims for a 20% blend for supply year 2025-26. Ethanol is made from sugarcane molasses.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 Estimates Analysts' sentiment

months) (next 12 months)

RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue Profit Mean No. of Stock to Div

growth (%) growth (%) rating* analyst price yield

s target** (%)

E I D-Parry 19.14 7.68 32.78 96.83 Strong 1 1.08 0.33

(India) Buy

Dalmia Bharat 11.68 6.56 6.63 0.12 Hold 1 0.67 1.63

Sugar and

Industries

Dwarikesh Sugar 9.45 6.46 20.87 105.60 Strong 2 0.65 1.17

Industries Buy

Balrampur Chini 20.66 14.52 10.88 15.85 Strong 5 0.83 0.53

Mills Buy

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 87.6440 rupees