India’s largest airline IndiGo set to launch venture capital firm1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The airline plans to make early investments in aviation-related companies and will also look at acquiring assets such as aircraft and engines in order to make better use of its cash flows
InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, today said it has plans to make early investments in aviation-related companies and will also look at acquiring assets such as aircraft and engines in order to make better use of its cash flows. As of 30 June, India’s largest airline had free cash amounting to ₹15,691 crore, up 89% from the previous quarter.
