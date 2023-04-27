India's Shoppers Stop swings to profit on higher beauty products demand1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Shoppers Stop reported a consolidated net profit of 142.6 million rupees ($1.74 million) for the quarter ended March 31
India's Shoppers Stop Ltd reported a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss on Wednesday, as the department store operator benefited from strong demand for beauty products and higher margin private-label clothing.
