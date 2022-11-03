Vodafone Idea declares Q2 loss backed by higher expenses, subscriber loss

Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said “We are pleased to report fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and 4G subscriber addition. Such performance is primarily driven by the continued increase in 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet. In the recently held IMC, we showcased a wide range of 5G offerings for our enterprise and consumers on the Vi 5G Live network. Our board has recently approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs. 16 billion to ATC India. We continue to remain engaged with our lenders and investors for further fund raising to make required investmentsfor network expansion and 5G rollout."

