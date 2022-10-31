Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  India's VST Tillers Tractors Q2 profit falls 29% on subdued growth

India's VST Tillers Tractors Q2 profit falls 29% on subdued growth

1 min read . 05:10 PM ISTReuters
Sales volumes of power tillers, which accounted for roughly 84% of total volumes in the quarter, rose 2.2%

INDIA-VST:India's VST Tillers Tractors Q2 profit falls 29% on subdued growth

India's VST Tillers Tractors Ltd reported a 29.3% drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, as the agricultural machinery maker was hit by subdued growth in power tillers and weak tractor sales.

The company's profit stood at 22.74 crore ($2.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from 32.15 crore, a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose a marginal 0.3% to 234 crore, VST said.

Like the previous quarter, VST was hit by higher commodity costs in the latest quarter as well, with cost of materials increasing by 9.7%.

Sales volumes of power tillers, which accounted for roughly 84% of total volumes in the quarter, rose 2.2%.

Tractors sales volumes, which accounted for roughly 16% of total volumes, slid 27.4% from the year-ago quarter when the overall industry benefited from pent-up demand as COVID-19 lockdowns eased.

Analysts have said tractor sales came under pressure in the latest quarter due to uneven monsoon and a partial delay in kharif sowing. 

