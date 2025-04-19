Yes Bank Q4 Results: Net profits jump 63% to ₹738 crore on lower provisions for bad loans — 5 key highlights

Yes Bank Q4 Results: Yes Bank Limited announced its January to March quarter results on Saturday, April 19. The institutional lender recorded a 63 per cent jump in the net profits to ₹738 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to ₹452 crore in the same period a year ago.

“The Q4FY25 marked yet another important quarter for Yes Bank as it continued to make steady improvements across several key metrics and progressed well on the strategic objective of improving its profitability,” said Prashant Kumar, the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Yes Bank.

Yes Bank shares closed 1.23 per cent higher at ₹18.9 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹17.87 in the previous market close. The Indian stock markets remained shut on account of Good Friday on April 18.

Let's take a look at five key takeaways from Yes Bank's Jan-Mar quarter scorecard.

Key Highlights of Yes Bank Q4 Results 1. Net Interest Income (NII): The private bank's net interest income rose 5.7 per cent to ₹2,276 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to ₹2,153 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income is the main source of revenue for a bank from its core lending operations. The metric is the difference between the revenue generated from the bank's interest-bearing assets and the expenses incurred from the interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin (NIM) for the January to March quarter of the 2025 fiscal year was 2.5 per cent, trending upwards on a sequential basis, according to the exchange filing.

2. Profits: The private lender's net profit rose 63 per cent to ₹738 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to ₹452 crore in the same quarter, the previous financial year.

The reduction in the provision for bad loans was one of the key factors for the increase in net profits, along with the rise in interest income for the bank.

3. Provisions: Provisions for bad loans are key reserves that the bank maintains to cater for the increasing non-performing assets (NPAs) from its lending operations.

Yes Bank's provisions for the fourth quarter dropped 32.5 per cent to ₹318 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹471 crore in the same period a year ago.

Banks generally reduce their allocations to provisions when they estimate a reduction in bad loans for the upcoming quarter.

4. Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): Non-Performing Assets or NPAs are popularly known as bad debt or bad loans, which a bank has to reserve for through its provisioning measures.

Yes Bank's Gross NPA ratio dropped 10 basis points to 1.6 per cent for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal, compared to 1.7 per cent in the same period in the previous financial year.

Along with the gross figures, the Net NPA ratios also witnessed a 30 basis points drop to 0.3 per cent in the January to March quarter-ended 2024-25,c compared to 0.6 per cent in the same period a year ago.