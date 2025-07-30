The salaries of India’s top two airlines' chief executive officers (CEOs) have shot up, with the compensation for Pieter Elbers of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo Airlines, nearly doubling to ₹42.9 crore in FY25. On the other hand, Air India’s Campbell Wilson’s target compensation is set to rise 30% to ₹27.8 crore per annum for FY26-FY27 amid fierce market competition and turbulent times for the industry.

In a regulatory filing made by India’s largest airline company on Wednesday, InterGlobe said Elbers’ compensation for FY25 was double the ₹21.6 crore he made a year earlier. IndiGo’s profit for the year fell by 11% (pls note the change) to ₹7,258 crore.

For Wilson, the CEO of India’s second-largest carrier Air India, the earlier target compensation, the maximum payout including his performance bonus, was ₹21.5 crore for FY23-FY25, according to regulatory disclosures by the company. His actual payout was ₹19 crore in FY24.

Also Read: Global business lifts L&T orderbook beyond ₹6 trillion

The salaries of the two top aviation executives, who took up their roles within three months of each other in 2022, have soared as the two carriers work to consolidate their market share in India’s tough airline industry.

The top two carriers handled total 91% of India's domestic passenger traffic during the first six months of 2025, up from 86.5% in 2024, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows.

The salaries of the top bosses at other two leading airlines--Akasa Air and SpiceJet--were ₹8.65 crore and ₹5.4 crore, respectively, in FY24. The two airlines had market shares of 5.2% and 2.3%, respectively, during January-June.

Challenging quarter for IndiGo, hints at lower Q2 capacity

On Wednesday, IndiGo reported a 20% year-on-year decline in its profit to ₹2,176 crore for the June quarter despite higher capacities.

Incidents such as the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the following India-Pakistan border clash as well as the Air India flight crash of June hit travel during the key summer break period.

Revenue during the June quarter was up 6% year-on-year to ₹21,543 crore. However, the 16% growth in available seat kilometres (ASK) to 42.3 billion, a measure of flying capacity, far outstripped the revenue growth. This resulted in revenue per average seat kilometre (RASK), a key metric that shows how much money an airline makes per seat for every kilometre it flies, shrinking by 10% to ₹4.86.

“The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector," InterGlobe CEO Elbers said in a press statement on Wednesday. “While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12% on a year-over-year basis."

Analysts acknowledged the carrier’s stoic performance in a challenging quarter. “It was a decent show, given the circumstances. The revenue and profit were largely in line with expectations," said a sell-side equity analyst on the condition of anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

InterGlobe has guided for a mid-to-high single-digit year-on-year capacity growth during the second quarter. Last year, it had reported an ASK of 38.2 billion. This implies that despite the 5-9% year-on-year growth in ASK guided by the company, there will be a sequential dip in capacity.

The second quarter of the fiscal tends to be the slowest for India's aviation industry, while the third tends to be the best. A reduction in capacity can be seen as an attempt by IndiGo to improve its load factor, or in other words, an attempt to reduce the number of empty seats.

“They have never done that before. It’s an experiment," said the analyst quoted above. “Generally, they increase capacity in the second quarter in preparation for the third quarter."

In FY25, IndiGo had reported a loss of ₹987 crore during the second quarter, followed by a profit of ₹2,449 crore in the third quarter.