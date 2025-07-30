IndiGo, Air India CEO wages soar in troubled times; IndiGo hints at capacity cut in Q2
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd posted a 20% year-on-year decline in its profit to ₹2,176 crore for the June quarter due to headwinds for travel. The company has guided for a sequential capacity reduction in Q2 to improve profitability.
The salaries of India’s top two airlines' chief executive officers (CEOs) have shot up, with the compensation for Pieter Elbers of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo Airlines, nearly doubling to ₹42.9 crore in FY25. On the other hand, Air India’s Campbell Wilson’s target compensation is set to rise 30% to ₹27.8 crore per annum for FY26-FY27 amid fierce market competition and turbulent times for the industry.