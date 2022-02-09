IndiGo back in profit after nearly two years, but headwinds yet to abate

Air passenger volumes had fallen sharply since December-end due to the emergence of the Omicron-led third wave of covid infections. However, traffic is slowly bouncing back since early February with a dip in fresh cases. From 350,00- 360,000 levels in early December domestic passenger traffic fell to sub 150,000 levels a day in January before clawing back to the 225,000 levels in early February. The recent rise in crude oil prices also poses a challenge for the aviation sector’s recovery from the losses it incurred in the past two years, largely due to the pandemic.