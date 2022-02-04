Budget carrier IndiGo is back in the black with a net profit for the December quarter at ₹130 crore.

India's largest airline posted a net loss of ₹1,435 crore in September quarter, aided by a revival in air traffic due to festive season. In the last year period, the airline has suffered a massive loss has been ₹6,201 crore.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations surged by a massive 89% to ₹9,294 crore during the third quarter when compared with ₹4,909 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

On Friday, IndiGo scrip was higher by 1.52% to close at ₹1,971 on NSE.

The company has reported an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) of ₹1,995 crore for the third quarter ended December.

“I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong. Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers," said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

For the quarter, IndiGo's passenger ticket revenues were ₹8,073 crore, an increase of 98% and ancillary revenues were ₹1,141 crore, up 41% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the December quarter rose 62% year-on-year to ₹9,346 crore.

At the end of December quarter, IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹17,318 crore, comprising ₹7,814 crore of free cash and ₹9,504 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability stood at ₹30,764 crore, while the total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was ₹35,153 crore.

