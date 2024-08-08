Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.6% YOY

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.81% & the profit decreased by 15.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.21% and the profit decreased by 51.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.3% q-o-q & increased by 24.39% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 53.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.49 for Q1 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered -1.38% return in the last 1 week, 2.91% return in the last 6 months, and -0.83% YTD return.
Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of ₹7039.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1619 & ₹1250 respectively. As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Indigo Paints Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|310.96
|384.88
|-19.21%
|288.42
|+7.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.2
|23.35
|+29.3%
|24.27
|+24.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.25
|15.58
|-2.15%
|10.09
|+51.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|278.85
|315.87
|-11.72%
|249.41
|+11.8%
|Operating Income
|32.12
|69.01
|-53.46%
|39.01
|-17.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.69
|72.71
|-50.91%
|42.34
|-15.72%
|Net Income
|26.2
|53.68
|-51.19%
|31.04
|-15.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.49
|11.25
|-51.2%
|6.5
|-15.54%
