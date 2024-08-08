Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.6% YOY

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.81% & the profit decreased by 15.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.21% and the profit decreased by 51.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.3% q-o-q & increased by 24.39% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 53.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.49 for Q1 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered -1.38% return in the last 1 week, 2.91% return in the last 6 months, and -0.83% YTD return.

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of ₹7039.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1619 & ₹1250 respectively. As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Indigo Paints Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 310.96 384.88 -19.21% 288.42 +7.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.2 23.35 +29.3% 24.27 +24.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.25 15.58 -2.15% 10.09 +51.08% Total Operating Expense 278.85 315.87 -11.72% 249.41 +11.8% Operating Income 32.12 69.01 -53.46% 39.01 -17.67% Net Income Before Taxes 35.69 72.71 -50.91% 42.34 -15.72% Net Income 26.2 53.68 -51.19% 31.04 -15.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.49 11.25 -51.2% 6.5 -15.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.2Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹310.96Cr

