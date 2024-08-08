Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.6% YOY

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.6% YOY

Livemint

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.81% YoY & profit decreased by 15.6% YoY

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live

Indigo Paints Q1 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.81% & the profit decreased by 15.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.21% and the profit decreased by 51.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.3% q-o-q & increased by 24.39% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 53.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.49 for Q1 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered -1.38% return in the last 1 week, 2.91% return in the last 6 months, and -0.83% YTD return.

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of 7039.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1619 & 1250 respectively. As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Indigo Paints Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue310.96384.88-19.21%288.42+7.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.223.35+29.3%24.27+24.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.2515.58-2.15%10.09+51.08%
Total Operating Expense278.85315.87-11.72%249.41+11.8%
Operating Income32.1269.01-53.46%39.01-17.67%
Net Income Before Taxes35.6972.71-50.91%42.34-15.72%
Net Income26.253.68-51.19%31.04-15.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.4911.25-51.2%6.5-15.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹310.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

