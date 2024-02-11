Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.88% YoY

Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.88% YoY

Livemint

Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 25.78% YoY & Profit Increased by 41.88% YoY

Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indigo Paints, a leading paint company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 25.78% YoY, while the profit rose by 41.88% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 26.79%, and the profit increased by 47.05%. This indicates a strong performance and consistent growth for Indigo Paints.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and 30.18% year-on-year. This can be attributed to the company's expansion and investment in marketing and operational activities.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant boost, with a 54.44% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 49.56% increase year-on-year. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by Indigo Paints.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 7.81, showing a 42% year-on-year increase. This indicates positive growth and profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Indigo Paints delivered a 1.46% return in the last 1 week, -8% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% year-to-date return. This indicates some volatility in the stock market.

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market capitalization of 6868.38 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1679.95 and 981.95 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and market presence.

Analysts have been covering the company, and as of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock. This suggests a cautious outlook by analysts towards the company's future performance.

Indigo Paints Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue353.77279.02+26.79%281.27+25.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.3525.5+3.34%20.24+30.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6111.29+29.4%8.71+67.74%
Total Operating Expense306.14248.18+23.36%249.42+22.74%
Operating Income47.6330.84+54.44%31.85+49.56%
Net Income Before Taxes50.0733.46+49.65%35.33+41.74%
Net Income37.2625.34+47.05%26.26+41.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.815.31+47.08%5.5+42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹353.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.