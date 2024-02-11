Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.88% YoY

Indigo Paints, a leading paint company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 25.78% YoY, while the profit rose by 41.88% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 26.79%, and the profit increased by 47.05%. This indicates a strong performance and consistent growth for Indigo Paints.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and 30.18% year-on-year. This can be attributed to the company's expansion and investment in marketing and operational activities.
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant boost, with a 54.44% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 49.56% increase year-on-year. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by Indigo Paints.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹7.81, showing a 42% year-on-year increase. This indicates positive growth and profitability for the company.
In terms of stock performance, Indigo Paints delivered a 1.46% return in the last 1 week, -8% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% year-to-date return. This indicates some volatility in the stock market.
Currently, Indigo Paints has a market capitalization of ₹6868.38 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1679.95 and ₹981.95 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and market presence.
Analysts have been covering the company, and as of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock. This suggests a cautious outlook by analysts towards the company's future performance.
Indigo Paints Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|353.77
|279.02
|+26.79%
|281.27
|+25.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.35
|25.5
|+3.34%
|20.24
|+30.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.61
|11.29
|+29.4%
|8.71
|+67.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|306.14
|248.18
|+23.36%
|249.42
|+22.74%
|Operating Income
|47.63
|30.84
|+54.44%
|31.85
|+49.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.07
|33.46
|+49.65%
|35.33
|+41.74%
|Net Income
|37.26
|25.34
|+47.05%
|26.26
|+41.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.81
|5.31
|+47.08%
|5.5
|+42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹353.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!