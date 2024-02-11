Indigo Paints Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.88% YoY

Indigo Paints, a leading paint company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 25.78% YoY, while the profit rose by 41.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 26.79%, and the profit increased by 47.05%. This indicates a strong performance and consistent growth for Indigo Paints.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 3.34% quarter-on-quarter and 30.18% year-on-year. This can be attributed to the company's expansion and investment in marketing and operational activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a significant boost, with a 54.44% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 49.56% increase year-on-year. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by Indigo Paints.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹7.81, showing a 42% year-on-year increase. This indicates positive growth and profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Indigo Paints delivered a 1.46% return in the last 1 week, -8% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% year-to-date return. This indicates some volatility in the stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market capitalization of ₹6868.38 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1679.95 and ₹981.95 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and market presence.

Analysts have been covering the company, and as of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, is to Hold the stock. This suggests a cautious outlook by analysts towards the company's future performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indigo Paints Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 353.77 279.02 +26.79% 281.27 +25.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.35 25.5 +3.34% 20.24 +30.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.61 11.29 +29.4% 8.71 +67.74% Total Operating Expense 306.14 248.18 +23.36% 249.42 +22.74% Operating Income 47.63 30.84 +54.44% 31.85 +49.56% Net Income Before Taxes 50.07 33.46 +49.65% 35.33 +41.74% Net Income 37.26 25.34 +47.05% 26.26 +41.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.81 5.31 +47.08% 5.5 +42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹353.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!