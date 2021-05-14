Indigo Paints Q4 net profit falls 9% to 24.6 cr

IndiGo Paints wents for an IPO during the March quarter, which, the company stated, was "well received by the investors and was oversubscribed by approximately 117 times." Subsequently, the Company got listed on Feb 02, 2021. Also, in line with the objects of the issue, the Company has prepaid the outstanding term loans (from the proceeds of the IPO and internal accruals) and is now a debt-free Company, it said.