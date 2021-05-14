Subscribe
Indigo Paints Q4 net profit falls 9% to 24.6 cr

Indigo Paints Q4 net profit falls 9% to 24.6 cr

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The net revenue from operation for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 rose 40.8% at 254.27 crore
  • EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the March quarter fell 7.9% at 42.94 crore

Indigo Paints on Friday posted a net profit of 24.8 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a profit of 27.3 crore in the year-ago period, representing a decrease of 8.9% in Q4FY21.

The net revenue from operation for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 rose 40.8% at 254.27 crore as against Rs. 180.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 fell 7.9% at Rs. 42.94 crore as against Rs. 46.61 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2020.

"In the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the margins were affected due to the continued and unprecedented spike in the cost of the raw materials," the company said in a statement.

The Net Profit for the quarter was impacted (approximately Rs. 4.05-crore reduction) due to the change in the IT Act pertaining to the deduction of Goodwill.

IndiGo Paints wents for an IPO during the March quarter, which, the company stated, was "well received by the investors and was oversubscribed by approximately 117 times." Subsequently, the Company got listed on Feb 02, 2021. Also, in line with the objects of the issue, the Company has prepaid the outstanding term loans (from the proceeds of the IPO and internal accruals) and is now a debt-free Company, it said.

On Friday, Indigo Paints' scrip on BSE closed 2.69% higher at 2,484.95.

