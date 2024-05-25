Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.25% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.79% and the profit increased by 44.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 24.63% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.89% q-o-q & increased by 9.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.25 for Q4, which increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -5.8% return in the last 6 months, and -6.95% YTD return.
Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of ₹6604.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1679.95 & ₹1250 respectively. As of 25 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Indigo Paints Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|384.88
|353.77
|+8.79%
|325.47
|+18.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.35
|26.35
|-11.37%
|18.74
|+24.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.58
|14.61
|+6.64%
|8.72
|+78.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|315.87
|306.14
|+3.18%
|262.46
|+20.35%
|Operating Income
|69.01
|47.63
|+44.89%
|63.01
|+9.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.71
|50.07
|+45.2%
|65.43
|+11.11%
|Net Income
|53.68
|37.26
|+44.05%
|48.68
|+10.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.25
|7.81
|+44.05%
|10.22
|+10.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.68Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹384.88Cr
