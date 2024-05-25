Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Livemint

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.25% YoY & profit increased by 10.27% YoY

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.25% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.79% and the profit increased by 44.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 24.63% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.89% q-o-q & increased by 9.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.25 for Q4, which increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -5.8% return in the last 6 months, and -6.95% YTD return.

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of 6604.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1679.95 & 1250 respectively. As of 25 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indigo Paints Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue384.88353.77+8.79%325.47+18.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.3526.35-11.37%18.74+24.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5814.61+6.64%8.72+78.76%
Total Operating Expense315.87306.14+3.18%262.46+20.35%
Operating Income69.0147.63+44.89%63.01+9.51%
Net Income Before Taxes72.7150.07+45.2%65.43+11.11%
Net Income53.6837.26+44.05%48.68+10.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.257.81+44.05%10.22+10.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.68Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹384.88Cr

