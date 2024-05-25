Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Indigo Paints Q4 Results Live : Indigo Paints declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.25% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.79% and the profit increased by 44.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 24.63% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 44.89% q-o-q & increased by 9.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.25 for Q4, which increased by 10.06% Y-o-Y. Indigo Paints has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -5.8% return in the last 6 months, and -6.95% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Indigo Paints has a market cap of ₹6604.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1679.95 & ₹1250 respectively. As of 25 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indigo Paints Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 384.88 353.77 +8.79% 325.47 +18.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.35 26.35 -11.37% 18.74 +24.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.58 14.61 +6.64% 8.72 +78.76% Total Operating Expense 315.87 306.14 +3.18% 262.46 +20.35% Operating Income 69.01 47.63 +44.89% 63.01 +9.51% Net Income Before Taxes 72.71 50.07 +45.2% 65.43 +11.11% Net Income 53.68 37.26 +44.05% 48.68 +10.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.25 7.81 +44.05% 10.22 +10.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.68Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹384.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!