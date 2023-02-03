IndiGo posts record revenue in Q3, eyes international foray

Along with other global carriers, IndiGo is facing delay in aircraft deliveries due to supply chain issues. It has opted for extensions on some expiring leases of the Airbus A320ceo (current engine option) while awaiting delivery of more fuel-efficient A320neo. It recently started operating wide-body aircraft to expand capacity on Delhi-Istanbul route by wet leasing Boeing 777 planes. The airline has said the wide-body operations are a “temporary" option for boosting capacity.