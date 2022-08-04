IndiGo Q1 loss shrinks, revenue rises fourfold

“IndiGo has reported subdued 1QFY23 performance due to higher ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices. We expect a strong revival in air passenger traffic over the next two years and factor 35% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in ASK (available seat kilometers) over FY22-FY24E (vs. 12% CAGR over FY18-21), and an improvement in EBITDAR margin as crude prices corrected by >30% from peak level," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities in a note on Wednesday. EBITDAR is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs .

