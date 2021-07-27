Domestic budget carrier Interglobe Aviation Limited on Tuesday posted a consolidated year-on-year net loss of ₹3174.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The aviation company had posted a loss of ₹2,844 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operationszoomed 292% to ₹3,007 crore in the June quarter as against ₹767 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, IndiGo said in a regulatory filing.

However, the massive surge in revenue did not affect the expenses as the company showed 59% year-on-year jump in total expenses in the quarter to ₹6,344 crore.

"During the current quarter, the country was under a severe impact of second wave of Covid-19. As a result, all state Governments reintroduced measures including lockdown to curtail spread of the virus. This has led to a significant drop in air traffic thereby severely impacting our revenues and profitability for the quarter," the airline said in a statement.

"Starting last week of May’21, with decrease in number of covid cases, the air traffic has again shown signs of recovery. While there remains uncertainty in the revenue environment in the near term, with the push from Government to vaccinate as many people as possible, we expect that the traffic and the revenue environment will normalise in the medium to long term"

"We remain focused to reduce our unit costs and place stringent controls on all discretionary spends and capital expenditures. We continue to engage with various lenders for additional financing arrangements, should there be a need in future, and will take necessary actions that strengthen our cash position. The Company has assessed the recoverability of the carrying amount of assets while preparing the Company’s financial results as of and for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. We have performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current estimates, expect the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. We have a strong cash position as of 30 June 2021 and hold our current investments in highly liquid funds and bank fixed deposits. We have met and expect to meet all our ongoing cash obligations pertaining to lease rentals, debt repayments and any other financial obligations. Through this period of uncertainty, we will continue to monitor, any material changes to future economic conditions impacting our financial position."













