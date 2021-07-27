"We remain focused to reduce our unit costs and place stringent controls on all discretionary spends and capital expenditures. We continue to engage with various lenders for additional financing arrangements, should there be a need in future, and will take necessary actions that strengthen our cash position. The Company has assessed the recoverability of the carrying amount of assets while preparing the Company’s financial results as of and for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. We have performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current estimates, expect the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. We have a strong cash position as of 30 June 2021 and hold our current investments in highly liquid funds and bank fixed deposits. We have met and expect to meet all our ongoing cash obligations pertaining to lease rentals, debt repayments and any other financial obligations. Through this period of uncertainty, we will continue to monitor, any material changes to future economic conditions impacting our financial position."