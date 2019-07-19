IndiGo Q1 results: Net profit soars 42-fold to 1,203 crore

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, on Friday reported a 42-fold surge in net profit at ₹1,203 crore in the quarter ended June as against ₹27 crore it posted in same quarter a year ago. The improvement in bottomline is on account of higher sales and improved margins while jet fuel price turned softer and the domestic currency firmed up in the current quarter than in the year-ago period.

A company statement said quoting chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta that IndiGo’s highest ever quarterly profit after tax in the June quarter was on account of strong passenger revenues along with a sharp improvement in cargo performance.

Sales jumped 42% in the June quarter to ₹9,420 crore from the comparable period a year ago. IndiGo’s sales and market share have been steadily increasing in the recent past even as rival Jet Airways stumbled upon a liquidity crunch leading to its suspension of operations in April.

IndiGo’s share in the domestic market rose from 39.7% in January 2018 to 49% in May 2019, giving it the unique position of controlling half of India’s air travel market, carrying about 6 million passengers in the month. After posting a ₹652-crore net loss in the September 2018 quarter on account of a weak rupee and high jet fuel price, the carrier climbed back spectacularly in the subsequent two quarters to end the March 2019 quarter with ₹590-crore net profit, showing an over 400% jump in the profit a year ago.

The ongoing spat between IndiGo founder Rahul Bhatia and his estranged partner Rakesh Gangwal, however, comes as a distraction to its managers at a time when carriers are competing to fill the gap left by bankrupt Jet Airways. If the dispute is not settled quickly, it may dent investor confidence, delay decisions on key issues, invite avoidable regulatory attention and force the carrier to cede space to rivals. Analysts say that as capacity increases in the airline industry, competition is set to intensify, bringing the airline's profits under pressure.