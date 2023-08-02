Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, “I am pleased to report a solid start to the year building on the positive momentum from the last two quarters. We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. During this quarter, we placed a new order for 500 aircraft that takes our outstanding order book to c.1,000 aircraft and further strengthens our position for future growth."

