Indigo Q1 results: Net profit falls 11.7% to ₹2,728 crore, revenue from operations rises 17.3%

Indigo Q1 results: Net profit falls 11.7% to 2,728 crore, revenue from operations rises 17.3% for FY2025.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Indigo Q1 results: Interglobe Aviation Limited's net profit fell 11.7 per cent to 2,728 crore for the April to June quarter for the financial year 2024-25 as compared to 3,090.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, July 26. 

The airline operator's revenue from operation rose 17.3 per cent to 19,570.7 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year. 

Interglobe Aviation shares closed 1.37 per cent higher at 4491.25 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 4430.50 on the previous day. 

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM IST
