Indigo Q1 results: Interglobe Aviation Limited's net profit fell 11.7 per cent to ₹2,728 crore for the April to June quarter for the financial year 2024-25 as compared to ₹3,090.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, July 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline operator's revenue from operation rose 17.3 per cent to ₹19,570.7 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to ₹16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Interglobe Aviation shares closed 1.37 per cent higher at ₹4491.25 after Friday's trading session, as compared to ₹4430.50 on the previous day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}