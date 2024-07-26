Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indigo Q1 results: Net profit falls 11.7% to 2,728 crore, revenue from operations rises 17.3%

Indigo Q1 results: Net profit falls 11.7% to ₹2,728 crore, revenue from operations rises 17.3%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Indigo Q1 results: Net profit falls 11.7% to 2,728 crore, revenue from operations rises 17.3% for FY2025.

Interglobe Aviation released its first quarter FY2025 results on Friday, July 26.

Indigo Q1 results: Interglobe Aviation Limited's net profit fell 11.7 per cent to 2,728 crore for the April to June quarter for the financial year 2024-25 as compared to 3,090.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, July 26.

The airline operator's revenue from operation rose 17.3 per cent to 19,570.7 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Interglobe Aviation shares closed 1.37 per cent higher at 4491.25 after Friday's trading session, as compared to 4430.50 on the previous day.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.