IndiGo Q3 result: Profit drops 18% YoY despite strong air travel demand; key highlights

IndiGo Q3 result: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday, January 24, reported a 18.32 per cent year-on-year drop in its December quarter net profit to ₹2,448.8 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹2,998.1 crore. In Q2FY25, the company had reported a loss of ₹986.7 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.7 per cent YoY to ₹22,110.7 crore from ₹19,452.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

“We delivered a strong third quarter of financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of ₹230 billion, reflecting a growth of 15 per cent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of ₹38.5 billion. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of ₹24.5 billion, highlighting the effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy," said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

"These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand, which was supported by lower fuel prices. We touched new milestones as we operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.1 million passengers during the quarter. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers options to fly to the destination of their choice conveniently,” said Elbers.

IndiGo Q3 earnings key highlight Key numbers The low-cost carrier reported a net profit of ₹2,448.8 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹2,998.1 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 13.7 per cent YoY to ₹22,110.7 crore.

The company reported an EBITDAR of ₹6,058.7 crores and an EBITDAR margin of 27.4 per cent compared to an EBITDAR of ₹5,475.1 crore and an EBITDAR margin of 28.1 per cent.

Cost comparisons IndiGo said its total income for the quarter ended December 2024 was ₹22,992.8 crore, up 14.6 per cent over the same period last year.

For Q3, IndiGo said its passenger ticket revenues were ₹19,267.8 crore, an increase of 12.3 per cent and ancillary revenues were ₹2,153.1 crore, an increase of 22.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2024 were ₹20,465.7 crore, an increase of 19.9 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Cash and debt As of December 31, 2024, the company had a total cash balance of ₹43,780.8 crore, comprising ₹28,903.5 crore of free cash and ₹14,877.3 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalised operating lease liability was ₹49,593.7 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was ₹65,138.5 crore.

Network and fleet As of December 31, 2024, the company had a fleet of 437 aircraft. During the quarter, the company saw a net increase of 27 passenger aircraft. IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,200 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled flights.

Operational performance IndiGo had a technical dispatch reliability of 99.89 per cent for the period October - December 2024.

Its on-time performance was 73.3 per cent at four key metros, and its flight cancellation rate was 0.97 per cent.

Future capacity growth The company expects Q4FY25 ASKs (available seat kilometres) to increase by around 20 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.