IndiGo Q3 result: Profit drops 18% YoY despite strong air travel demand; key highlights

IndiGo Q3 result: InterGlobe Aviation reported an 18.32% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q3, totalling 2,448.8 crore, down from 2,998.1 crore a year earlier.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Jan 2025, 05:27 PM IST
Advertisement
IndiGo Q3 result: Profit drops 18% YoY despite strong air travel demand; key highlights(Agencies)

IndiGo Q3 result: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday, January 24, reported a 18.32 per cent year-on-year drop in its December quarter net profit to 2,448.8 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 2,998.1 crore. In Q2FY25, the company had reported a loss of 986.7 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.7 per cent YoY to 22,110.7 crore from 19,452.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

“We delivered a strong third quarter of financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of 230 billion, reflecting a growth of 15 per cent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of 38.5 billion. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of 24.5 billion, highlighting the effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy," said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

Advertisement

"These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand, which was supported by lower fuel prices. We touched new milestones as we operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.1 million passengers during the quarter. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers options to fly to the destination of their choice conveniently,” said Elbers.

Also Read | IndiGo offered ₹6,000 bribe to remove complaint on X, says podcaster

IndiGo Q3 earnings key highlight

Key numbers

The low-cost carrier reported a net profit of 2,448.8 crore, compared to a net profit of 2,998.1 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 13.7 per cent YoY to 22,110.7 crore.

Advertisement

The company reported an EBITDAR of 6,058.7 crores and an EBITDAR margin of 27.4 per cent compared to an EBITDAR of 5,475.1 crore and an EBITDAR margin of 28.1 per cent.

Cost comparisons

IndiGo said its total income for the quarter ended December 2024 was 22,992.8 crore, up 14.6 per cent over the same period last year.

For Q3, IndiGo said its passenger ticket revenues were 19,267.8 crore, an increase of 12.3 per cent and ancillary revenues were 2,153.1 crore, an increase of 22.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

Total expenses for the quarter ended December 2024 were 20,465.7 crore, an increase of 19.9 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹503 crore

Cash and debt

As of December 31, 2024, the company had a total cash balance of 43,780.8 crore, comprising 28,903.5 crore of free cash and 14,877.3 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalised operating lease liability was 49,593.7 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was 65,138.5 crore.

Network and fleet

As of December 31, 2024, the company had a fleet of 437 aircraft. During the quarter, the company saw a net increase of 27 passenger aircraft. IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,200 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled flights.

Advertisement

Operational performance

IndiGo had a technical dispatch reliability of 99.89 per cent for the period October - December 2024.

Its on-time performance was 73.3 per cent at four key metros, and its flight cancellation rate was 0.97 per cent.

Future capacity growth

The company expects Q4FY25 ASKs (available seat kilometres) to increase by around 20 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Read all earnings-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndiGo Q3 result: Profit drops 18% YoY despite strong air travel demand; key highlights
First Published:24 Jan 2025, 05:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts